NY Army and Air Guard conduct joint medical evacuation exercise

Air National Guard medical personnel offload a “patient”from a UH-60L Black Hawk helicopter flown by Charlie Company of the 1st Battalion, 171st General Support Aviation Battalion and carry him to a waiting C-17 Globemaster III airlifter at Stewart Air National Guard Base in Newburgh, New York, on June 6, 2025 during a medical evacuation training exercise. The Airmen joined Active Army and Army National Guard Soldiers in conducting a “tail-to-tail” drill in which casualties were off-loaded directly from an Army Medevac helicopter into the C-17. ( U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Sarah A. Post)