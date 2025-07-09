New York Air National Guard medical personnel from the 109th Airlift Wing’s 139th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron load a “patient” onto a 105th Airlift Wing Globemaster III airlifter at Stewart Air National Guard Base in Newburgh, New York, on June 6, 2025 during a medical evacuation training exercise. Army and Air Guard medical personnel joined Active Soldiers from Keller Army Community Hospital at West Point in conducting a “tail-to-tail” drill in which casualties were off-loaded directly from an Army Medevac helicopter into the C-17. ( U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Sarah A. Post)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2025 14:45
|Photo ID:
|9178938
|VIRIN:
|250606-Z-SE585-1060
|Resolution:
|4472x5385
|Size:
|3.38 MB
|Location:
|NEWBURGH, OHIO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NY Army and Air Guard conduct joint medical evacuation exercise [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NY Army, Air Guardsmen team up for medical evacuation exercise
New York