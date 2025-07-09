NY Army and Air Guard conduct joint medical evacuation exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

New York Air and Army National Guard medical personnel examine a “casualty’s ” triage tag before loading victim into the cargo bay of a 105th Airlift Wing Globemaster III airlifter at Stewart Air National Guard Base in Newburgh, New York, on June 6, 2025 during a medical evacuation training exercise. The Army Army and Air Guard medical personnel joined Active Soldiers from Keller Army Community Hospital at West Point in conducting a “tail-to-tail” drill in which casualties were off-loaded directly from an Army Medevac helicopter into the C-17. ( U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Sarah A. Post)