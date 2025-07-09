NY Army and Air Guard conduct joint medical evacuation exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers from the West Point’s Keller Army Community Hospital examine a “patient” during a medical evacuation exercise conducted with the New York Army and Air National Guard at Stewart Air National Guard Base in Newburgh, New York, on June 6, 2025 during a medical evacuation training exercise. The Active Army Soldiers joined the Guard’s men in conducting a “tail-to-tail” drill in which casualties were off-loaded directly from an Army Medevac helicopter into the C-17. ( U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Sarah A. Post)