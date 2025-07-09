Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NY Army and Air Guard conduct joint medical evacuation exercise [Image 3 of 6]

    NY Army and Air Guard conduct joint medical evacuation exercise

    NEWBURGH, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    New York National Guard

    New York Army National Guard Pfc Andrew Canavan, a member of the 466th Medical Company (Area Support) “intubates” a “patients at Stewart Air National Guard Base in Newburgh, New York, on June 6, 2025 during a medical evacuation training exercise. Army and Air Guard medical personnel joined Active Soldiers from Keller Army Community Hospital at West Point in conducting a “tail-to-tail” drill in which casualties were off-loaded directly from an Army Medevac helicopter into the C-17. ( U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Sarah A. Post)

    Date Taken: 06.06.2025
    Date Posted: 07.14.2025 14:45
    Photo ID: 9178937
    VIRIN: 250606-Z-SE585-1050
    Resolution: 7169x4779
    Size: 2.45 MB
    Location: NEWBURGH, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, NY Army and Air Guard conduct joint medical evacuation exercise [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NY Army and Air Guard conduct joint medical evacuation exercise
    NY Army, Air Guardsmen team up for medical evacuation exercise

    New York

    105th Airlift Wing
    NYNG
    medevac
    medical
    evacuation

