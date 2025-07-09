NY Army and Air Guard conduct joint medical evacuation exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

New York Army National Guard Pfc Andrew Canavan, a member of the 466th Medical Company (Area Support) “intubates” a “patients at Stewart Air National Guard Base in Newburgh, New York, on June 6, 2025 during a medical evacuation training exercise. Army and Air Guard medical personnel joined Active Soldiers from Keller Army Community Hospital at West Point in conducting a “tail-to-tail” drill in which casualties were off-loaded directly from an Army Medevac helicopter into the C-17. ( U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Sarah A. Post)