SecDef arrives at MacDill

U.S. Air Force Colonel Robert Magee, 6th Mission Support Group Commander, greets U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, July 11, 2025. The Secretary of Defense is a key advisor to the President and the primary Department of Defense policymaker. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Helen Ly)