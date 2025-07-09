SecDef arrives at MacDill

U.S. Air Force Col. Robert McGhee, 6th Mission Support Group commander, greets U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth upon arrival to MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, July 11, 2025. The Secretary of Defense plays a crucial role in overseeing military operations and ensuring the readiness and lethality of the armed forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook)
