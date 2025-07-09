Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SecDef arrives at MacDill [Image 4 of 6]

    SecDef arrives at MacDill

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Helen Ly 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    Leaders assigned to U.S. Special Operations Command and the 6th Air Refueling Wing greet U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, July 11, 2025. The U.S. Secretary of Defense is a key advisor to the President, and ensures readiness across all military branches. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Helen Ly)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.11.2025
    Date Posted: 07.12.2025 13:25
    Photo ID: 9176827
    VIRIN: 250711-F-DE541-1061
    Resolution: 7461x4974
    Size: 6.23 MB
    Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SecDef arrives at MacDill [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Helen Ly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

