SecDef arrives at MacDill

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Leaders assigned to U.S. Special Operations Command and the 6th Air Refueling Wing salute U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, July 11, 2025. The Secretary of Defense plays a crucial role in overseeing military operations and ensuring the readiness and lethality of the armed forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Helen Ly)