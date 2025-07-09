Leaders assigned to U.S. Special Operations Command and the 6th Air Refueling Wing salute U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, upon arrival at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, July 11, 2025. The U.S. Secretary of Defense is a key advisor to the President, and ensures readiness across all military branches. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook)
|Date Taken:
|07.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.12.2025 13:25
|Photo ID:
|9176824
|VIRIN:
|250711-F-BQ566-1008
|Resolution:
|7382x4921
|Size:
|11.85 MB
|Location:
|MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SecDef arrives at MacDill [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Alexander Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.