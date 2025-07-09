SecDef arrives at MacDill

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Leaders assigned to U.S. Special Operations Command and the 6th Air Refueling Wing salute U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, upon arrival at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, July 11, 2025. The U.S. Secretary of Defense is a key advisor to the President, and ensures readiness across all military branches. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook)