250708-N-MH890-1008 NAVAL STATION NORFOLK (July 8, 2025) Hull Maintenance Technician 2nd Class Jonathon Mullins welds aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77). George H.W. Bush is pierside at Naval Station Norfolk conducting routine operations to ensure readiness and lethality. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Joseph Mendoza)
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.12.2025 09:54
|Photo ID:
|9176627
|VIRIN:
|250708-N-MH890-1008
|Resolution:
|3548x5322
|Size:
|767.73 KB
|Location:
|NAVAL STATION NORFOLK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
