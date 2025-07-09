Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250708-N-EU577-1200 NAVAL STATION NORFOLK (July 8, 2025) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 2nd Class Victor Allen performs a routine cleaning of a firehose nozzle aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77). George H.W. Bush is pierside at Naval Station Norfolk conducting routine operations to ensure readiness and lethality. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Kayleigh Tucker)