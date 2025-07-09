Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250708-N-EU577-1186 NAVAL STATION NORFOLK (July 8, 2025) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 1st Class Michael Scherer, left, and Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 2nd Class Dana Dickerson adjust a safety net aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77). George H.W. Bush is pierside at Naval Station Norfolk conducting routine operations to ensure readiness and lethality. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Kayleigh Tucker)