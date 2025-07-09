Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) [Image 1 of 7]

    Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    NORFOLK, UNITED STATES

    07.08.2025

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Kayleigh Tucker 

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    250708-N-EU577-1167 NAVAL STATION NORFOLK (July 8, 2025) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 2nd Class Dana Dickerson adjusts a safety net aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77). George H.W. Bush is pierside at Naval Station Norfolk conducting routine operations to ensure readiness and lethality. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Kayleigh Tucker)

    Date Taken: 07.08.2025
    Date Posted: 07.12.2025 09:54
    Photo ID: 9176624
    VIRIN: 250708-N-EU577-1167
    Resolution: 1715x2573
    Size: 519.38 KB
    Location: NORFOLK, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) [Image 7 of 7], by SA Kayleigh Tucker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CVN 77
    USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77)
    GHWB
    US Navy

