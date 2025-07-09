Date Taken: 07.08.2025 Date Posted: 07.12.2025 09:54 Photo ID: 9176624 VIRIN: 250708-N-EU577-1167 Resolution: 1715x2573 Size: 519.38 KB Location: NORFOLK, US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) [Image 7 of 7], by SA Kayleigh Tucker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.