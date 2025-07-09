Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250708-N-NQ605-1003 NAVAL STATION NORFOLK (July 8, 2025) Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Dakotah Hannah, right, processes patients for sick call aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77). George H.W. Bush is pierside at Naval Station Norfolk conducting routine operations to ensure readiness and lethality. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ceszar J. Villalbabaldonado)