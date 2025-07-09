filler3rd MAW leadership trains with Corporals Course

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

filU.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. James Horr, command senior enlisted leader of 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing and Gunnery Sgt. Dietrich Pate, the 3rd MAW Corporals Course senior noncommission officer in charge, walk the course before physical fitness training at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, July 11, 2025. Corporals Course is designed to provide Marines with the basic knowledge and skills necessary to assume greater responsibility as a non-commissioned officer. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Samantha Devine)