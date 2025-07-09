fU.S. Marines with 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing Corporals Course conduct dynamic warmups before physical fitness training at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, July 11, 2025. Corporals Course is designed to provide Marines with the basic knowledge and skills necessary to assume greater responsibility as a non-commissioned officer. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Samantha Devine)
|Date Taken:
|07.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.11.2025 19:03
|Photo ID:
|9175988
|VIRIN:
|250711-M-YL719-1007
|Resolution:
|7615x5079
|Size:
|2.19 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 3rd MAW leadership trains with Corporals Course [Image 10 of 10], by LCpl Samantha Devine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.