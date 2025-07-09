3rd MAW leadership trains with Corporals Course

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines with 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing Corporals Course execute a body weight exercise during physical fitness training at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, July 11, 2025. Corporals Course is designed to provide Marines with the basic knowledge and skills necessary to assume greater responsibility as a non-commissioned officer. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Samantha Devine)