3rd MAW leadership trains with Corporals Course

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Roger Schmidt, a fixed wing airframe mechanic with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 311, Marine Aircraft Group 11, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing and Cpl. Sasha Sargeant, an air traffic controller with Headquarter and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Miramar lead Marines with the 3rd MAW Corporals Course in static stretching after physical fitness training at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, July 11, 2025. Corporals Course is designed to provide Marines with the basic knowledge and skills necessary to assume greater responsibility as a non-commissioned officer. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Samantha Devine)