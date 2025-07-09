Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd MAW leadership trains with Corporals Course [Image 3 of 10]

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Samantha Devine 

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    U.S. Marines with 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing Corporals Course execute a body weight exercise during physical fitness training at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, July 11, 2025. Corporals Course is designed to provide Marines with the basic knowledge and skills necessary to assume greater responsibility as a non-commissioned officer. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Samantha Devine)

    Date Taken: 07.11.2025
    Date Posted: 07.11.2025 19:03
    Photo ID: 9175989
    VIRIN: 250711-M-YL719-1108
    Resolution: 4538x6804
    Size: 2.25 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, ARKANSAS, US
    This work, 3rd MAW leadership trains with Corporals Course [Image 10 of 10], by LCpl Samantha Devine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

