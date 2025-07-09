Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 60th Medical Group administer a first salute to Col. Karen Williams, incoming 60th Healthcare Operations Squadron (HCOS) commander, during the 60th HCOS assumption of command ceremony at Travis Air Force Base, California, July 10, 2025. The salute is a formal gesture of respect and acknowledgement, symbolizing the transfer of authority and marking the transition of leadership. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)