U.S. Air Force Col. Karen Williams, incoming 60th Healthcare Operations Squadron (HCOS) commander, stands at attention after assuming command during the 60th HCOS assumption of command ceremony at Travis Air Force Base, California, July 10, 2025. An assumption of command is an official, formal, and brief ceremony in which the military bestows command responsibility of a unit to an officer. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.11.2025 16:29
|Photo ID:
|9175663
|VIRIN:
|250710-F-OY799-1049
|Resolution:
|5971x3359
|Size:
|12.19 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
