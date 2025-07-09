Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2025

    Photo by Kenneth Abbate 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Karen Williams, incoming 60th Healthcare Operations Squadron (HCOS) commander, stands at attention after assuming command during the 60th HCOS assumption of command ceremony at Travis Air Force Base, California, July 10, 2025. An assumption of command is an official, formal, and brief ceremony in which the military bestows command responsibility of a unit to an officer. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.10.2025
    Date Posted: 07.11.2025 16:29
    Photo ID: 9175663
    VIRIN: 250710-F-OY799-1049
    Resolution: 5971x3359
    Size: 12.19 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 60th HCOS assumption of command ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by Kenneth Abbate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    assumption of command
    USAF
    60th MDG
    60th HCOS
    Airmen

