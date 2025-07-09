Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Karen Williams, right, incoming 60th Healthcare Operations Squadron (HCOS) accepts command from Col. Patrick Parson, 60th Medical Group commander, during the 60th HCOS assumption of command ceremony at Travis Air Force Base, California, July 10, 2025. An assumption of command is an official, formal, and brief ceremony in which the military bestows command responsibility of a unit to an officer. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)