60th HCOS assumption of command ceremony

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Andrew McIntosh, right, 60th Air Mobility Wing chaplain, delivers the invocation during the 60th Healthcare Operations Squadron assumption of command ceremony at Travis Air Force Base, California, July 10, 2025. Military invocations during ceremonies are opening addresses, often given by a chaplain, intended to provide guidance and well-wishing for the event and its participants. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)