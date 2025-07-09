U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Andrew McIntosh, right, 60th Air Mobility Wing chaplain, delivers the invocation during the 60th Healthcare Operations Squadron assumption of command ceremony at Travis Air Force Base, California, July 10, 2025. Military invocations during ceremonies are opening addresses, often given by a chaplain, intended to provide guidance and well-wishing for the event and its participants. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.11.2025 16:29
|Photo ID:
|9175661
|VIRIN:
|250710-F-OY799-1023
|Resolution:
|7360x4140
|Size:
|15.56 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 60th HCOS assumption of command ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by Kenneth Abbate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.