60th HCOS assumption of command ceremony

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 60th Medical Group present the colors during the 60th Healthcare Operations Squadron assumption of command ceremony at Travis Air Force Base, California, July 10, 2025. An assumption of command is an official, formal, and brief ceremony in which the military bestows command responsibility of a unit to an officer. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)