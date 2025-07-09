Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Professional Development Center Grand Opening [Image 5 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Professional Development Center Grand Opening

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2025

    Photo by Airman Nahaku Takahashi 

    Joint Base Charleston

    A ‘Grand Opening’ sign is placed above the entrance of the Professional Development Center building during the PDC grand opening at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, July 10, 2025. Formerly known as the education center, the newly named facility serves as a mission consolidated hub that holds Airman Leadership School, Development Advisor Programs and the newly constructed heritage hall. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nahaku Takahashi)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.09.2025
    Date Posted: 07.11.2025 11:33
    Photo ID: 9174671
    VIRIN: 250710-F-RS563-1105
    Resolution: 5102x3395
    Size: 2.13 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Professional Development Center Grand Opening [Image 7 of 7], by AB Nahaku Takahashi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Professional Development Center Grand Opening
    Professional Development Center Grand Opening
    Professional Development Center Grand Opening
    Professional Development Center Grand Opening
    Professional Development Center Grand Opening
    Professional Development Center Grand Opening
    Professional Development Center Grand Opening

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Mobility Command
    Joint Base Charleston
    Force Support Squadron
    Leaders
    U.S. Air Force

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download