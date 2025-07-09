Professional Development Center Grand Opening

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A ‘Grand Opening’ sign is placed above the entrance of the Professional Development Center building during the PDC grand opening at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, July 10, 2025. Formerly known as the education center, the newly named facility serves as a mission consolidated hub that holds Airman Leadership School, Development Advisor Programs and the newly constructed heritage hall. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nahaku Takahashi)