Retired Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force James A. Roy highlights the expansion of educational resources for Airmen during the Professional Development Center grand opening at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, July 10, 2025. Formerly known as the education center, the newly named facility serves as a mission consolidated hub that holds Airman Leadership School, Development Advisor Programs and the newly constructed heritage hall. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nahaku Takahashi)