U.S. Air Force Col. Adele Ekundayo, 628th Mission Support Group commander, listens to Retired Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force James A. Roy speak during the Professional Development Center grand opening at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, July 10, 2025. Formerly known as the education center, the newly named facility serves as a mission consolidated hub that holds Airman Leadership School, Development Advisor Programs and the newly constructed heritage hall. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nahaku Takahashi)