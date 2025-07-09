Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Team Charleston leaders participate in a ribbon cutting ceremony to commemorate the Professional Development Center grand opening at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, July 10, 2025. The PDC stands as a first-of-its-kind hub in Air Mobility Command focused on nurturing the next generation of leaders by providing an array of resources through one hub. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nahaku Takahashi)