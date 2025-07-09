Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Professional Development Center Grand Opening [Image 3 of 7]

    SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2025

    Photo by Airman Nahaku Takahashi 

    Joint Base Charleston

    Retired Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force James A. Roy speaks with U.S. Air Force Col. Adeleke Ekundayo, 628th Mission Support Group commander, during the Professional Development Center grand opening at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, July 10, 2025. The PDC stands as a first-of-its-kind hub in Air Mobility Command focused on nurturing the next generation of leaders by providing an array of resources through one hub. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nahaku Takahashi)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.09.2025
    Date Posted: 07.11.2025 11:33
    Photo ID: 9174664
    VIRIN: 250710-F-RS563-1017
    Resolution: 5963x3967
    Size: 1.36 MB
    Location: SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Professional Development Center Grand Opening [Image 7 of 7], by AB Nahaku Takahashi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Mobility Command
    Joint Base Charleston
    Force Support Squadron
    Leaders
    U.S. Air Force

