Herk Nation supports DLE 2025

Team Little Rock Airmen walk to a C-130J Super Hercules in preparation to depart for the 2025 Department-Level Exercise (DLE) at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, July 6, 2025. Air Mobility Command’s rapid deployment into theater provides the global mobility required to enable the U.S. Air Force’s execution of the DLE series at speed and scale. The DLE series encompasses all branches of the Department of Defense, along with Allies and partners, employing more than 400 Joint and coalition aircraft and more than 12,000 members at more than 50 locations across 3,000 miles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Isabella Ortega)