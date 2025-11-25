19th AW receives Air and Space Outstanding Unit Award

Photo By Staff Sgt. Dalton Williams | A C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 19th Airlift Wing, Little Rock Air Force Base,...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Dalton Williams | A C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 19th Airlift Wing, Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, arrives at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, in support of the Air Force’s Department-Level Exercise 2025, July 9, 2025. Air Mobility Command’s rapid deployment into theater provides the global mobility required to enable the U.S. Air Force’s execution of the DLE series at speed and scale. The DLE encompasses all branches of the Department of Defense, Allies, and partners, employing over 400 joint and coalition aircraft and more than 12,000 personnel across more than 50 locations spanning 3,000 miles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dalton Williams) see less | View Image Page

LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, Ark. — The 19th Airlift Wing has been named a recipient of the 2025 Air and Space Outstanding Unit Award (ASOUA), recognizing a year of extraordinary achievement, innovation, and teamwork from Sept. 1, 2024, to Aug. 31, 2025.



The ASOUA is awarded by the Secretary of the Air Force to numbered units that distinguished themselves by exceptionally meritorious service or outstanding achievement that clearly sets the unit apart from similar units.



“I am extremely proud of every single member of this team and our ability to project power and lead,” said Col. Bret Echard, 19th AW and installation commander. “Not only during this period, but every day you exemplify teamwork, resilience, and the true spirit of being a Black Knight. Your efforts and pursuit of excellence is what keeps this wing…Out Front!”



For the 19th AW, the award highlights their unwavering dedication to delivering rapid global mobility and strengthening partnerships around the world.



During the 81st anniversary of D-Day in Normandy, France, the wing coordinated with higher headquarters to lead 23 C-130J flyovers, culminating in a 10-aircraft multinational formation that airdropped 670 paratroopers before a variety of higher echelon leadership. The event showcased not only airpower, but the enduring bond between allies.



In support of Operations INHERENT RESOLVE and SPARTAN SHIELD, the wing enabled more than 3,500 sorties, accounting for over 14,000 flight hours, 24,000 passengers, and 16,000 tons of cargo, solidifying its reputation as Air Force Central Command’s top airlift hub.



The Black Knights also expanded their global reach during Department Level Exercise 2025, partnering with the 317th Airlift Wing to plan and execute 175 sorties. Together, they moved 946 passengers and one million tons of cargo throughout the Indo-Pacific, honing rapid deployment skills and strengthening joint interoperability across allied forces.



Behind every mission were Airmen dedicated to readiness and innovation. To meet a 2,350% surge in deployers, the wing launched a medical working group that streamlined over 15,000 line items for more than 200 Airmen supporting the wing’s first Expeditionary Air Base (XAB) deployment. The initiative earned Air Force-level recognition for achieving 100% on-time post-deployment health assessments.



Closer to home, the wing supported humanitarian operations and national security efforts across the U.S. Northern and Southern command areas of responsibility. Crews flew 130 sorties, transporting more than 300 tons of cargo and 600 passengers while providing critical humanitarian aid.



Executing operations across the globe, the 19th Airlift Wing continues to prove why it’s one of the most capable and trusted tactical airlift units in the world. The Black Knights’ teamwork, innovation, and commitment to mission success embody the spirit of tactical airlift, anytime, anywhere.