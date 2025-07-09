Herk Nation supports DLE 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A C-130J Super Hercules takes off as it departs for the Indo-Pacific from Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, July 6, 2025. The C-130J and Airmen from the 19th Airlift Wing will participate in the 2025 Department-Level Exercise series. The DLE series encompasses all branches of the Department of Defense, along with Allies and partners, employing more than 400 Joint and coalition aircraft and more than 12,000 members at more than 50 locations across 3,000 miles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Isabella Ortega)