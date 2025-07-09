Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Herk Nation supports DLE 2025 [Image 5 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Herk Nation supports DLE 2025

    UNITED STATES

    07.06.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Isabella Ortega 

    19th Airlift Wing

    A C-130J Super Hercules takes off as it departs for the Indo-Pacific from Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, July 6, 2025. The C-130J and Airmen from the 19th Airlift Wing will participate in the 2025 Department-Level Exercise series. The DLE series encompasses all branches of the Department of Defense, along with Allies and partners, employing more than 400 Joint and coalition aircraft and more than 12,000 members at more than 50 locations across 3,000 miles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Isabella Ortega)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.06.2025
    Date Posted: 07.11.2025 11:31
    Photo ID: 9174654
    VIRIN: 250706-F-BE660-4769
    Resolution: 4140x2755
    Size: 347.49 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Herk Nation supports DLE 2025 [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Isabella Ortega, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Herk Nation supports DLE 2025
    Herk Nation supports DLE 2025
    Herk Nation supports DLE 2025
    Herk Nation supports DLE 2025
    Herk Nation supports DLE 2025

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Mobility Guardian
    DLE 2025
    MG 2025

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download