Herk Nation supports DLE 2025

A C-130J Super Hercules bound for the Indo-Pacific takes off from Little Rock Air Force Base, July 6, 2025. Air Mobility Command (AMC) provides critical airlift, air refueling, aeromedical evacuation, and command and control to project, connect, maneuver, and sustain the Joint Force during the Department-Level Exercise series. The DLE series encompasses all branches of the Department of Defense, along with Allies and partners, employing more than 400 Joint and coalition aircraft and more than 12,000 members at more than 50 locations across 3,000 miles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Isabella Ortega)