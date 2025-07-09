AMC forces launch for DLE 2025 to elevate rapid global mobility

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Monica Roybal | U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Andrew Miller, 436th Maintenance Squadron repair and...... read more read more Photo By Tech. Sgt. Monica Roybal | U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Andrew Miller, 436th Maintenance Squadron repair and reclamation noncommissioned officer in charge, conducts post-flight inspections on a C-5M Super Galaxy aircraft assigned to the 439th Airlift Wing in support of the Air Force’s 2025 Department-Level Exercise series at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawai’i, July 10, 2025. This mission is part of the first-in-a-generation DLE series, a new way of conducting operations in a contested, dynamic environment to build capabilities making a stronger, more lethal deterrent force. The DLE series encompasses all branches of the Department of Defense, along with Allies and partners, employing more than 400 Joint and coalition aircraft and more than 12,000 members at more than 50 locations across 3,000 miles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Monica Roybal) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawai’i – Air Mobility Command generated the rapid deployment of troops and equipment in support of the Department-Level Exercise series, laying the essential logistical foundation for the entirety of DLE execution in the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command area of responsibility, including Guam, Australia, Japan and Hawai’i.



Spanning more than 3,000 miles, this exercise will provide the opportunity for Airmen in multiple nations to work alongside our allies and partners. Together, they will employ new concepts of operations in a realistic environment, delivering invaluable training for the joint force and showcasing rapid global mobility.



"Exercising at this speed, scale and tempo is how we prepare for the future fight,” said Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David Allvin. “We need Airmen to move fast and think outside the box, disrupting the operational status quo. We also build trust and understanding through deliberate planning, operating and learning alongside our partners across the Pacific."



AMC teams have collaborated and executed robust planning for this five-week exercise tailored to today’s complex global security climate with a focus on the U.S. Air Force’s commitment to working closely with allies and partners. Interoperability and joint integration enhance collective air and space superiority, ensuring allied nations remain prepared to meet shared challenges and defend common interests through coordinated, collaborative defense operations.



“Our ability to seamlessly operate alongside joint and allied partners is no longer a luxury, but a necessity, in today’s dynamic global environment,” said Gen. Johnny Lamontagne, AMC commander. “The DLE series ensures we’re not only speaking the same operational language, but we’re showcasing a collective effort and shared security to respond with speed, precision and strength when it matters most.”



This exercise provides a prime opportunity to put the CSAF’s “One Air Force Vision” into action. By seamlessly integrating with other commands and utilizing the Total Force, it highlights how the Mobility Force’s critical support creates the logistical infrastructure necessary for sustained operations in any theater.



Through rapid deployment of forces and the swift movement of essential equipment, supplies, and personnel, AMC guarantees joint and coalition troops can generate combat power immediately. This capability also allows them to seamlessly regenerate as operations evolve.



Airmen assigned to various AMC units launched the large-scale training event from all over the continental U.S., projecting readiness and agile combat employment in theater as a unified and dominant approach to global mobility.



“The DLE series pushes our Airmen to operate in the most demanding conditions where logistics are contested, timelines are compressed, and the mission can’t wait,” said Col. Andrew “Bull” Miller, Mobility Guardian 25 exercise director. “Despite the challenges, they continue to prove that we can succeed in distributed operations, and take the opportunity, alongside our joint and allied partners, in a high-intensity environment, to exhibit the level of readiness our nation demands.”



For more information on AMC’s participation in the 2025 DLE series, visit https://www.dvidshub.net/feature/MG25.