Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    First Stop at Incirlik: IPE [Image 7 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    First Stop at Incirlik: IPE

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TURKEY

    07.03.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Greydon Furstenau 

    39th Air Base Wing

    New members assigned to Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, pick up their gear at the 39th Logistics Readiness Squadron, Individual Protection Equipment section, July 3, 2025. The IPE team equips Airmen for both exercises and real-world contingencies, supporting an average of 100 to 120 incoming personnel each month. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Greydon Furstenau)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.03.2025
    Date Posted: 07.11.2025 03:16
    Photo ID: 9174124
    VIRIN: 250703-F-XM554-1121
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 4.98 MB
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, First Stop at Incirlik: IPE [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Greydon Furstenau, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    First Stop at Incirlik: IPE
    First Stop at Incirlik: IPE
    First Stop at Incirlik: IPE
    First Stop at Incirlik: IPE
    First Stop at Incirlik: IPE
    First Stop at Incirlik: IPE
    First Stop at Incirlik: IPE

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Incirlik Air Base
    39th LRS Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download