First Stop at Incirlik: IPE

New members assigned to Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, pick up their gear at the 39th Logistics Readiness Squadron, Individual Protection Equipment section, July 3, 2025. The IPE team equips Airmen for both exercises and real-world contingencies, supporting an average of 100 to 120 incoming personnel each month. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Greydon Furstenau)