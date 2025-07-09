First Stop at Incirlik: IPE

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 39th Logistics Readiness Squadron prepare IPE equipment at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, July 3, 2025. The IPE team equips Airmen for both exercises and real-world contingencies, supporting an average of 100 to 120 incoming personnel each month. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Greydon Furstenau)