First Stop at Incirlik: IPE

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 39th Logistics Readiness Squadron prepare IPE equipment at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, July 3, 2025. The IPE team equips Airmen for both exercises and real-world contingencies, supporting an average of 100 to 120 incoming personnel each month. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Greydon Furstenau)
