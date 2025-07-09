First Stop at Incirlik: IPE

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Individual Protection Equipment (IPE) sits staged for pickup at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, July 3, 2025. The IPE section supports more than 1,400 personnel and plays a key role in real-world readiness, recently completing a rapid turnaround of joint first aid kits to help maintain operational capability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Greydon Furstenau)