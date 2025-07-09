First Stop at Incirlik: IPE

Individual Protection Equipment (IPE) sits staged for pickup at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, July 3, 2025. The IPE section supports more than 1,400 personnel and plays a key role in real-world readiness, recently completing a rapid turnaround of joint first aid kits to help maintain operational capability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Greydon Furstenau)
|Date Taken:
|07.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.11.2025 03:16
|Photo ID:
|9174123
|VIRIN:
|250703-F-XM554-1100
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|4.15 MB
|Location:
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
