First Stop at Incirlik: IPE

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Daniel Pescheck and Airman 1st Class Swinton Jack, Individual Protection Equipment (IPE) journeymen with the 39th Logistics Readiness Squadron, prepare gear at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, July 3, 2025. The IPE team equips Airmen for both exercises and real-world contingencies, supporting an average of 100 to 120 incoming personnel each month. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Greydon Furstenau)