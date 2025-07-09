First Stop at Incirlik: IPE

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Daniel Pescheck Individual Protection Equipment (IPE) journeymen from the 39th Logistics Readiness Squadron prepares IPE at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, July 3, 2025. The IPE section supports more than 1,400 personnel and plays a key role in real-world readiness, recently completing a rapid turnaround of joint first aid kits to help maintain operational capability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Greydon Furstenau)