    First Stop at Incirlik: IPE [Image 1 of 7]

    First Stop at Incirlik: IPE

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TURKEY

    07.03.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Greydon Furstenau 

    39th Air Base Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Daniel Pescheck Individual Protection Equipment (IPE) journeymen from the 39th Logistics Readiness Squadron prepares IPE at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, July 3, 2025. The IPE section supports more than 1,400 personnel and plays a key role in real-world readiness, recently completing a rapid turnaround of joint first aid kits to help maintain operational capability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Greydon Furstenau)

    This work, First Stop at Incirlik: IPE [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Greydon Furstenau, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

