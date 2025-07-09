Airmen Attend Arrival Briefing for REFORPAC 2025 at Misawa Air Base

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Darian Marcus, 35th Security Forces Squadron defender, speaks about base policy during an arrival briefing for exercise Resolute Force Pacific (REFORPAC) 2025 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 10, 2025. The 35th Fighter Wing’s participation in REFORPAC will test and improve its ability to adapt to unforeseen circumstances and maintain mission readiness in a dynamic environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Patrick Boyle)