Airmen Attend Arrival Briefing for REFORPAC 2025 at Misawa Air Base

U.S. Air Force Col. Bryan Wong, 35th Maintenance Group commander, discusses mission objectives and base resources during an arrival briefing for exercise Resolute Force Pacific (REFORPAC) 2025 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 10, 2025. REFORPAC is part of the first-in-a-generation Department-Level Exercise series, a new way of conducting operations in a contested, dynamic environment to build capabilities, making a stronger, more lethal force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Patrick Boyle)