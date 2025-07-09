Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Airmen Attend Arrival Briefing for REFORPAC 2025 at Misawa Air Base [Image 1 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Airmen Attend Arrival Briefing for REFORPAC 2025 at Misawa Air Base

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    07.10.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Patrick Boyle 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Bryan Wong, 35th Maintenance Group commander, discusses mission objectives and base resources during an arrival briefing for exercise Resolute Force Pacific (REFORPAC) 2025 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 10, 2025. REFORPAC is part of the first-in-a-generation Department-Level Exercise series, a new way of conducting operations in a contested, dynamic environment to build capabilities, making a stronger, more lethal force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Patrick Boyle)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.10.2025
    Date Posted: 07.10.2025 21:38
    Photo ID: 9173708
    VIRIN: 250710-F-EP621-1010
    Resolution: 7096x4731
    Size: 6.22 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airmen Attend Arrival Briefing for REFORPAC 2025 at Misawa Air Base [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Patrick Boyle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Airmen Attend Arrival Briefing for REFORPAC 2025 at Misawa Air Base
    Airmen Attend Arrival Briefing for REFORPAC 2025 at Misawa Air Base
    Airmen Attend Arrival Briefing for REFORPAC 2025 at Misawa Air Base
    Airmen Attend Arrival Briefing for REFORPAC 2025 at Misawa Air Base

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAF
    Misawa AB
    35th FW
    REFORPAC
    DLE2025

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download