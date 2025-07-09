Airmen Attend Arrival Briefing for REFORPAC 2025 at Misawa Air Base

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen attend an arrival briefing for exercise Resolute Force Pacific (REFORPAC) 2025 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 10, 2025. The 35th Fighter Wing’s participation in REFORPAC demonstrates its commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific, and the ability to respond to any contingency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Patrick Boyle)