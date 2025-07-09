Airmen Attend Arrival Briefing for REFORPAC 2025 at Misawa Air Base

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen attend an arrival briefing for exercise Resolute Force Pacific (REFORPAC) 2025 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 10, 2025. Misawa is one of multiple locations participating in REFORPAC, which tests how U.S. forces operate across wide distances in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Patrick Boyle)