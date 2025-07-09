COMPACFLT Visits Manila

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, left, and his staff meet with Y. Robert Ewing, deputy chief of mission, U.S. Embassy in the Philippines, right, and his team during Koehler’s trip to Manila, Philippines, July 9, 2025. The visit to the Philippines underscored Koehler’s commitment to strengthening partnerships and maintaining a secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific. Photo has been edited for security purposes. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Jonathan B. Trejo)