Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    COMPACFLT Visits Manila [Image 6 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    COMPACFLT Visits Manila

    PHILIPPINES

    07.09.2025

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Jonathan Trejo  

    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, left, and his staff meet with Y. Robert Ewing, deputy chief of mission, U.S. Embassy in the Philippines, right, and his team during Koehler’s trip to Manila, Philippines, July 9, 2025. The visit to the Philippines underscored Koehler’s commitment to strengthening partnerships and maintaining a secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific. Photo has been edited for security purposes. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Jonathan B. Trejo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.09.2025
    Date Posted: 07.10.2025 21:29
    Photo ID: 9173706
    VIRIN: 250709-N-XG464-1148
    Resolution: 7290x4310
    Size: 1.88 MB
    Location: PH
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, COMPACFLT Visits Manila [Image 6 of 6], by CPO Jonathan Trejo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    COMPACFLT Visits Subic Bay
    COMPACFLT Visits Subic Bay
    COMPACFLT Visits Subic Bay
    COMPACFLT Visits Subic Bay
    COMPACFLT Visits Subic Bay
    COMPACFLT Visits Manila

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Embassy
    Partnerships
    Deputy chief of mission
    Indo-Pacific
    Tour
    Subic Drydock Corporation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download