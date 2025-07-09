COMPACFLT Visits Subic Bay

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, middle, and his spouse, Gina Koehler, left, tour Agila Shipyard during his trip to Subic Bay, Philippines, July 9, 2025. The visit to the Philippines underscored Koehler’s commitment to strengthening partnerships and maintaining a secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Jonathan B. Trejo)