COMPACFLT Visits Subic Bay

Thomas Petrucci, president of Subic Drydock Corporation, left, and Terry Watkins, owner of Subic Drydock Corporation, right, give a tour of their facility to Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, middle left, his spouse, Gina Koehler, middle right, and his staff during Koehler’s trip to Subic Bay, Philippines, July 9, 2025. The visit to the Philippines underscored Koehler’s commitment to strengthening partnerships and maintaining a secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Jonathan B. Trejo)