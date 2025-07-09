COMPACFLT Visits Subic Bay

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Thomas Petrucci, president of Subic Drydock Corporation, left, briefs Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, right, on the corporation’s capabilities during Koehler’s trip to Subic Bay, Philippines, July 9, 2025. The visit to the Philippines underscored Koehler’s commitment to strengthening partnerships and maintaining a secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Jonathan B. Trejo)