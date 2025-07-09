Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COMPACFLT Visits Subic Bay [Image 3 of 6]

    COMPACFLT Visits Subic Bay

    PHILIPPINES

    07.09.2025

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Jonathan Trejo  

    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    Thomas Petrucci, president of Subic Drydock Corporation, left, and Terry Watkins, owner of Subic Drydock Corporation, right, brief Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, on the corporation’s capabilities during Koehler’s trip to Subic Bay, Philippines, July 9, 2025. The visit to the Philippines underscored Koehler’s commitment to strengthening partnerships and maintaining a secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Jonathan B. Trejo)

    Date Taken: 07.09.2025
    Date Posted: 07.10.2025 21:29
    Photo ID: 9173703
    VIRIN: 250709-N-XG464-1090
    Partnerships
    Indo-Pacific
    Tour
    Subic Drydock Corporation

