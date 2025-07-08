Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Mitchell Przybocki, 374th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron incoming commander, delivers a speech during the 374 AMXS change of command ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, June 26, 2025. The change of command ceremony is a tradition dating back to the Roman era, where military leaders would pass batons, colors, standards, or ensigns that symbolized the passing of command to subordinates in attendance, and ensured unit members were never without official leadership or a continuation of trust. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Natalie Doan)